New business owners have a training resource and program at Sunshine Enterprises in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

New business owners can turn to training academy at Sunshine Enterprises in Chicago's Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening a new business can be a daunting experience, especially when you're a prospective business owner from an underserved community.

But help is out there. Sunshine Enterprises helps rising entrepreneurs by training them and connecting them with resources.

The local organization has created the Community Business Academy. It's a program meant to elevate people to the level of business ownership.

Sunshine Enterprises Executive Director B.J. Stewart was on ABC7 to discuss has helped prospective business owners succeed.