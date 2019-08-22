Business

Checks worth millions written by Chicago over 22 years remain uncashed

CHICAGO -- Chicago is sitting on an extra $11 million dollars due to uncashed checks over the past 22 years, according to a lawyer.

He said the city is benefiting from the 22,000 uncashed checks, some dating back to the 1980's.

Attorney Clint Krislov made the discovery through a public-records request during a legal dispute between the city and retirees, reported the Chicago Sun-Times. He said Chicago is supposed to notify the state of Illinois if a check from the city is uncashed after three years. The state has a website for people to look for unclaimed property.

The checks include a $44,000 payment in 1991 to Commonwealth Edison. The Sun-Times apparently didn't cash five small checks from the city either.

Law department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said Chicago is not bound by the state's unclaimed property law and has its own procedures for uncashed checks. He didn't elaborate.

To see if you have any unclaimed property or checks, visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagomoneyunclaimed funds
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
Ballin' on the South Side
Man assaulted with brick falls on CTA tracks at Wilson station; 2 in custody
Study: Chicagoans waste 73 hours each year in traffic
Man killed when NY elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Gov. Pritzker signs bill raising minimum teacher salary to $40K
Show More
Man fired from Valparaiso KFC accused of stabbing employee
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Golden Glove boxer fights off would-be robber in Bucktown
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
More TOP STORIES News