amazon

Thousands of Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says

Amazon has thousands of employees listening to recordings of your Alexa questions and requests, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company calls it "data annotation," and it's apparently used to improve Alexa's understanding, over time.

Amazon says "annotators" only listen to a small sample of recordings in order to improve customer experience and the company has zero tolerance for abuse.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos finalize divorce, Amazon founder's ex-wife gets $35.6 billion

Apple, Google, and Facebook also make use of this technique, according to Bloomberg.

This has been used to help law enforcement in cases of sexual assault and other crimes.

A spokesperson with Amazon released the following statement:

"We take the security and privacy of our customers' personal information seriously. We only annotate an extremely small number of interactions from a random set of customers in order to improve the customer experience. For example, this information helps us train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems, so Alexa can better understand your requests, and ensure the service works well for everyone. We have strict technical and operational safeguards, and have a zero tolerance policy for the abuse of our system. Employees do not have direct access to information that can identify the person or account as part of this workflow. While all information is treated with high confidentiality and we use multi-factor authentication to restrict access, service encryption, and audits of our control environment to protect it, customers can delete their voice recordings associated with their account at any time."

See more stories on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessamazonfacebookgoogletechnologyappleu.s. & worldapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
How to spot a gas pump skimmer
Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News