Amazon opens new fulfillment center in SW suburbs; donates $10K to Northern Illinois Food Bank

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon's new order fulfillment center is now operating in far southwest suburban Channahon.
The one million-square foot facility employees more than 1, 000 workers and is still hiring, according to the company.
"It's an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Channahon," said Amazon Channahon Site Manager Nick lamb. "We have an incredible staff on board, and we're excited to be offering industry-leading jobs with comprehensive benefits. We look forward to being a member of the Channahon community."
The first day of operation was Sunday, August 23. Amazon celebrated the center opening by making a $10,000 corporate donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
"Northern Illinois Food Bank thanks Amazon for demonstrating care for our neighbors in need as the company celebrates the opening of their Channahon distribution center," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Amazon's donation will help provide nutritious food for our neighbors. The Food Bank's mission to solve hunger in Northern Illinois is important every day, and especially now, as many more people in our communities find their lives disrupted by the economic challenges due to COVID-19."
The fulfillment center associates will pack and ship large items, including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, bicycles, and larger household goods, the company said.
Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/willcountyjobs to learn more and apply online.
