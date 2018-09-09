BUSINESS

CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves is stepping down as he faces a new round of sexual harassment allegations, the network confirmed Sunday.

By ABC7.com staff
Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves is stepping down as he faces a new round of sexual harassment allegations, the network confirmed Sunday.

The network announced Sunday Moonves is leaving, effective immediately. He and the network will also donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

The network said current Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as president and acting CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

RELATED: Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct

Before his resignation, there were reports that Moonves could be due millions even if he were to leave. But the company said the $20 million donation will be deducted from any possible severance payments and that the rest of any potential severance benefits are being withheld pending an investigation into Moonves' conduct.

EMBED More News Videos

Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves may soon be stepping down as he faces a new round of sexual harassment allegations.



The resignation comes after new claims of sexual misconduct against Moonves.

The New Yorker on Sunday reported the allegations made by six new women.

Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt women's careers.

Six other women had accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month.

Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS' board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves' exit.

Moonves joined CBS as head of entertainment in 1995, and has been CEO of CBS Corp. since 2006, leading the CBS network, Showtime and other entities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessCBSsexual harassmenttelevisionsexual misconductu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
BUSINESS
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
Elon Musk appears to smoke pot during Joe Rogan interview; Tesla stock falls
More Business
Top Stories
Man, critically injured, throws 7-year-old boy from burning home in East Side
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Father, son fatally shot in Riverdale; toddler found alive in apartment
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
Novak Djokovic has won his third US Open title
Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort
Students collect sweatshirts to raise awareness of teen suicide
Hurricane Florence strengthening as it heads for the Carolinas
Show More
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, dangerous conditions on the lake
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
More News