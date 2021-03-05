Business

Chicago BACP launches 'Be Informed Be Protected' campaign

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is launching a new campaign to inform and protect consumers.

The "Be Informed. Be Protected" campaign aims to give residents tips and resources on a number of topics includes issues with home repair businesses, online shopping fraud, and predatory lenders.

The campaign launch coincides with the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week

As part of this effort to help people understand their consumer rights, there will be a webinar on fighting fraud at 9:30 a.m.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit chicago.gov/businesseducation.
