Chicago launches 'Black Shop Friday' to promote supporting Black-owned businesses this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The retail tradition of Black Friday is getting a new twist here in Chicago.Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set toannounce the launch ofBlackShop Friday, a campaign to encourage Chicagoans to buy fromBlack-owned businesses on November 27- the day after Thanksgiving.Lightfoot, along with Chicago Urban League and Chicagomarketingagency O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul,are set to announce "Black SHOP Friday" Tuesday.The campaign includes a new website with a list of names and locations for more than 500 Black-owned businesses."The site will be updated on an ongoing basis and allows consumers to search by category and/or neighborhood to find the merchandise and gifts they are looking for throughout the holiday season," the Mayor's office said in a statement.The initiative is slated to launch November 24.