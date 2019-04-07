Business

Chicago Made: Heritage Bikes, Coffee in Chicago

Heritage Bikes and Coffee combines bicycle culture with a traditional coffee shop vibe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Made highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Heritage Bicycles and Coffee owner Michael Salvatore said he could not remember a time in his life when he was not on a bike. That inspired Salvatore and his wife to create a unique space for cyclists on Chicago's north side.

Heritage Bikes and Coffee combines bicycle culture with a traditional coffee shop vibe. The major difference is that in addition to getting a caffeine fix, guests can also check out locally handcrafted, made-to-order bikes.
Heritage Bikes has locations in Chicago's Uptown, Lake View and West Loop neighborhoods.

To learn more about Heritage Bicycles, visit their website.
