Chicago Riverwalk restaurants, vendors begin reopening Friday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In another sign of the Chicago area reopening, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced the return of some vendors to the Chicago Riverwalk.

Beginning Friday, the city will implement a phased-in approach to vendor re-opening- with everything re-opening in May.

People on the Riverwalk will still have to wear a mask and keep socially distant, but expect more signs of activity down there.

To start: Island Party Hut, Beat Kitchen on the River and City Winery will re-open Friday.

More businesses will reopen in subsequent weeks: Northman Beer & Cider Garden, Chicago Brewhouse, Tiny Tapp & Café Mercury Cruise lines & Chicago's First Lady Cruises, Downtown Docks, Chicago Electric Boats, Chicago Cycleboats, Sweet Home Gelato, O'Brien's Riverwalk Café and Urban Kayaks.

The Chicago Riverwalk itself is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
