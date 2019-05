745 W 103 rd St.



175 W Jackson Blvd.



1620 W 59 th St.



1550 N Kostner Ave.





Lincolnwood

7179 N Lincoln Ave.





North Aurora

1015 W. Orchard Rd.





South Barrington

100 W Higgins Rd



CHICAGO (WLS) -- CVS is closing about 50 "under-performing" stores in 13 states, including seven location in the Chicago area.Some of the stores have already closed their doors, according to USA Today. The company said it is transferring customer prescriptions to nearby locations.Here is a list of the stores closing in the Chicago area:There is no word on how many employees will be affected by this move.