air travel

Delta to hand out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines employees have a hefty bonus coming their way.

The Atlanta-based airline announced last week that $1.6 billion will soon be distributed to 90,000 employees as part of the company's profit-sharing program. For those who are eligible, that bonus will amount to 16.6% of their salary, or approximately two months of pay, according to a CNN report.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it marks the highest profit-sharing in the company's history and the sixth consecutive year of $1 billion or more in profit-sharing.

On LinkedIn, Bastian praised the company's employees, writing, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair travelairline industryairlinedelta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
JetBlue increases fee for checking bags
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
Chicago-bound flight diverted over unruly passenger
Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on new O'Hare police station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Medical marijuana shortages reported since legalization
Trump administration targeting 'birth tourism' mothers
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Black students at elite Lab High School allege racist culture on campus
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Show More
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Fire destroys South Side church, food pantry
Students focus on community service, social injustice on MLK Day
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
What is affordable housing?
More TOP STORIES News