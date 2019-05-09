facebook

Facebook co-founder calls for social media company to be broken up

EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and breaking apart the company is crucial to protect people's privacy.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes is calling for the social media company to be broken up.

In a lengthy piece published by the New York Times, Hughes says it's time for regulators to break up the company. He says founder Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and breaking apart the company is crucial to protect people's privacy.

"I'm disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders," said Hughes said. "And I'm worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them."

RELATED: Zuckerberg promises 'complete overhaul' of Facebook geared towards user privacy at F8

Hughes is the latest in a series of entrepreneurs and tech executives to call for stricter regulation of Facebook.

Zuckerberg has said he is open to some regulation.

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergappsheryl sandberg
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Louis Farrakhan Facebook ban draws criticism from Fr. Pfleger
Facebook bans Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones for hate speech
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
Instagram tests hiding public like counts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
Man, 25, fatally shot inside Englewood home
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in school shooting
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Teacher on medical leave forced to pay for her own substitute
Show More
Woman dies after robbery crew runs her over
State's lawsuit against Sterigenics in court Thursday
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
'They left me to die': Umpire struck by hit-and-run driver
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Thursday morning
More TOP STORIES News