Business

Ferrari to produce respirator valves, fittings for coronavirus masks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MARANELLO, Italy (WLS) -- Ferrari is switching gears by helping to support the health care facilities in Italy.

Using additive manufacturing technology, the luxury sports car maker has started to produce respirator valves and fittings for protective COVID-19 face masks at its Maranello plant.

In the next few days, Ferrari plans to manufacture hundreds of the essential health care items.

The equipment will be distributed to various hospitals in Bergamo, Genoa and Moden and Sassuolo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscarscoronavirusmanufacturingferrarihealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers record daily COVID-19 death toll
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Show More
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
How to decrease screen time while in quarantine
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
More TOP STORIES News