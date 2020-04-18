Ferrari to produce respirator valves, fittings for coronavirus masks

MARANELLO, Italy (WLS) -- Ferrari is switching gears by helping to support the health care facilities in Italy.Using additive manufacturing technology, the luxury sports car maker has started to produce respirator valves and fittings for protective COVID-19 face masks at its Maranello plant.In the next few days, Ferrari plans to manufacture hundreds of the essential health care items.The equipment will be distributed to various hospitals in Bergamo, Genoa and Moden and Sassuolo.