Geneva restaurant temporarily allowed indoor dining despite COVID-19 restrictions

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite Illinois' new COVID-19 rules for Kane County, a steakhouse in Geneva can continue indoor dining for now.

A judged issued a temporary restraining order in favor of Fox Fire restaurant, which is suing to block the restrictions.

The state is appealing. A hearing on the lawsuit is set for next month.

"The governor's constitutional and statutory authority to protect Illinois residents during the pandemic is clear," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told ABC 7.

