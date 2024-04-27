Teen was a passenger in vehicle, police say

17-year-old girl wounded in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the teen was a passenger in vehicle when shots were fired at about 10:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Kildare.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

It's not clear where the shots were fired from and no information on a suspect.

No one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.