BUSINESS

Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital

EMBED </>More Videos

You won't be seeing Glamour magazine in the check out line anymore.

You won't be seeing Glamour magazines in the check out line anymore.

The popular publication is doing away with its monthly print edition after nearly 80 years of being in print.

"Glamour has an important announcement to make: Our Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry shared her vision for our growth today. In 2019, we'll be doubling down on digital, expanding video and social storytelling with new and ambitious projects," the tweet read.

"Across every platform, Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of change-makers; leading the conversations, informing and entertaining," Barry said. "As we head into our 80th year, I believe this to be true more than ever before!"



Barry took over as editor-in-chief in January at Glamour after Cindi Leive's 16 years in that role.

Glamour says that they still plan to continue special print issues from time-to-time to mark big events.

The magazine features stories about fashion, beauty, entertainment, wellness and news and culture.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeautybeauty & lifestylefashionu.s. & worldsociety
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy
Wisconsin company gives all employees handguns for Christmas
Chicago loses out on Amazon's second headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository
Adenovirus-associated illness kills University of Maryland student
VIDEO: Horse tied to back of white pickup and dragged
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Prosecution vows retrial in NY murdered jogger case
Show More
Deaths of 4 in NJ mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
More News