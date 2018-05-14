BUSINESS

Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee holding job fair this week

EMBED </>More Videos

A week-long job fair begins Monday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. (WLS)

A week-long job fair begins Monday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee.

The renovations just finished up at the indoor/outdoor water park and the company is looking to fill about 600 positions.

That includes positions in retail, guest services, housekeeping, life guards, and the kitchen staff.

The fair is going on from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day this week at College of Lake County in Grayslake.

The Great Wolf Lodge opens for business in July.

For more information, visit https://jobs.greatwolf.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessjob fairGurnee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News