Business

Lightfoot, Pritzker announce partnership with Fifth Third Bank for opportunity zones on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker announced a partnership with Fifth Third Bank to direct an estimated $20 million in new investments for opportunity zones in the South and West sides.

"All Fifth Third funding will be prioritized toward vital community revitalization efforts including affordable housing; workforce housing and other priorities for multifamily development; and certain non-residential or mixed-use real estate and other projects that contribute to local job and business growth," the mayor's office said in a release.

Fifth Third Bank is joining the mayor's INVEST South/West initiative. For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dcd/provdrs/invest_sw.html.

"Supporting equitable economic growth is one of the central goals of our historic $45 billion capital plan," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "By investing $12 million in Rebuild Illinois funds in Opportunity Zone projects, we can take advantage of this federal tax incentive to stretch our capital dollars further while creating jobs and opportunity in communities that have suffered from a lack of investment for decades."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagogrand crossingbanklori lightfoot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
ATM stolen from Near West Side business
16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
Show More
Conduct a financial checkup this 2020
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Kennedy Expressway
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman marks 2nd case, 5 total in US
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
More TOP STORIES News