Flowers for Dreams brings beauty to people's lives

Mother's Day is just a few days away and what better way to show your love than a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Flowers for Dreams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local Entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Flowers for Dreams is bringing beauty to people's lives, one bouquet at a time.

The florist, located in Chicago's West Town Neighborhood, uses flowers from local wholesalers and farms.

The best part is part of the proceeds go to charity.

Joseph Dickstein, co-founder of Flowers for Dreams joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the perfect Mother's Day gift.

Flowers for Dreams is located at 1812 West Hubbard Street.

You can purchase flowers in the shop, or online, and they do deliver.
