Small Business Survival

Chicago coronavirus: Microbusinesses try to survive stay-at-home orders

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday was the application deadline for microbusinesses to get help from the city of Chicago, and their owners face special challenges getting by during the stay-at-home orders.

Businesses with fewer than four people will be chosen by lottery for $5,000 grants from the city, and funds will be distributed next week.

Lawrence Humphrey's equipment is ready, but the work has stopped.

"Things now are nonexistent," he said.

Humphrey owns Integrated Solutions of Chicago. He typically installs elaborate, high-tech audio and video systems for corporate and residential clients.

With the stay-at-home order, his commercial work is on hold, including a group of new gym installs. He said financial assistance has been elusive.

"It's been really rough," he said. "A lot of the small business loans and grants, we are such a small business we just don't qualify for some of them."

Microbusinesses are defined as employing fewer than 10 people. ABC7 analysis of U.S. Census data found of all the private businesses in the Chicago area, 74 percent employ fewer than 10 people.

For microbusinesses in some industries, trying to pivot business model can be touch, but the advantage of the microbusiness is the ability to always explore options.

"We are gearing up for the future of thermal cameras, so we are going to start marketing thermal cameras to businesses so they can monitor people's temperatures coming in," Humphrey said.

Humphrey is also rethinking how to use his skills to help people now, whether that's safety, security or comfort at home. But eventually he hopes to restart installs for some of his larger commercial clients when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagogrand crossingsmall businesscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisstay at home ordersmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVAL
Expert advises small businesses to pivot during COVID-19 pandemic
Rogers Park Social stays afloat with cocktail kits
Family works to keep small business running through coronavirus pandemic
Small grocer remains competitive to meet new demands during outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Teacher makes surprise visit to her student's homes
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job
Show More
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
More TOP STORIES News