Newsviews: National Women's Small Business Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Women's Small Business Month.

The Women in Entrepreneurship Institute is using National Women's Small Business Month to recruit its second class of women entrepreneurs.



The Women in Entrepreneurship Institute is using the month to recruit its second class of women entrepreneurs.

An estimated 70% of women founders walk away from their businesses. Many of them count the lack of mentors and the absence of a support system as reasons why. DePaul's Women In Entrepreneurship Institute, or WEI, is working to change that.

Director of DePaul's Women in Entrepreneurship Institute Abbigails Ingram and CEO of the Soma Institute Joan Hannant stopped by ABC7 to discuss what it takes to start a business and the unique obstacles women face. They also discusses what WEI does to help Chicago's women entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
