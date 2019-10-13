Newsviews: National Women's Small Business Month

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
The Women in Entrepreneurship Institute is using the month to recruit its second class of women entrepreneurs.
An estimated 70% of women founders walk away from their businesses. Many of them count the lack of mentors and the absence of a support system as reasons why. DePaul's Women In Entrepreneurship Institute, or WEI, is working to change that.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
Director of DePaul's Women in Entrepreneurship Institute Abbigails Ingram and CEO of the Soma Institute Joan Hannant stopped by ABC7 to discuss what it takes to start a business and the unique obstacles women face. They also discusses what WEI does to help Chicago's women entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.