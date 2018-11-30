BUSINESS

Salesforce to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago

Salesforce said Tuesday 1,000 new tech jobs will be available in Chicago over the next five years. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Salesforce said Tuesday 1,000 new tech jobs will be available in Chicago over the next five years.

The software company announced the major expansion at a press conference with Mayor Rahm Emanuel late Tuesday morning.

Officials said they are leasing 500,000 square-feet in the un-built third tower of the Wolf Point Development along the Chicago River. The company's goal is to be completely moved in by 2023.

Salesforce is based in San Francisco, but its new Chicago location will become its regional headquarters.
