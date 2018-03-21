BUSINESS

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban fur sales

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1.

RELATED: SF poised to become first major U.S. city to ban sale of furs

It doesn't apply to second-hand items, or sheep or lambskin.

Supervisor Katy Tang says the cruelty animals endure for the purposes of becoming clothing and accessories is not consistent with the values of the city.
RELATED: SF Supervisor Tang, activists staging City Hall anti-fur rally

Berkeley and West Hollywood have similar bans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssan francisco countyclothingbananimalsanimal newssan francisco board of supervisorsretailshoppingpoliticsfashionu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News