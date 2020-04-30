Coronavirus Illinois: Modified stay-at-home order allows businesses to reopen with modifications Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6140191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday brings changes to Illinois' stay-at home-order and retail stores are getting ready to partially reopen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday brings changes to Illinois' stay-at home-order and retail stores are getting ready to partially reopen.Under the extended and modified order, all people over the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public when they can't social distance as well as in indoor public spaces like public transportation, stores, and offices.Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries can reopen as essential businesses, while following social distancing, as can pet groomers."Being a small business, taxes that we have, everything, there's really not that much to fall back on as far as money," said Tina Kozinski, owner of Uncle Paws grooming salon in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. "Luckily, I was able to make it through the six weeks."Kozinski is preparing for her new curbside drop-off and pick-up policy to keep social distance. She's already booked out for three weeks."I'm extremely grateful that we'll be able to open back up and I'm extremely grateful that my customers stood and waited for us to open back up," she said.Under the new order, state parks will start to reopen with social distancing, as will golf courses like Carriage Greens County Club in Darien."We're excited to be back at work, we're excited to be back in business and our customers are definitely excited to be golfing again," said owner Brian Broderick.Only twosomes are allowed to tee off at one time, no golf carts can be used unless you have a disability, and social distancing markers are in place at the club."We're completely sold out this entire weekend. We sold out in about 24 hours," Broderick said.And other non-essential retail stores can reopen for phone and online orders for curbside pickup or delivery only."It feels like a huge relief coming," said Heidi Morrow, owner of Whisper Me Home. "It's definitely been challenging to be closed all these weeks."Elective surgeries will be allowed again. Boating is back as well, but with only two people per boat.The business community in La Grange is very excited and have organized a "Thank You Parade" with cars driving around town to thank customers for their support.Heidi Morrow has been in business along South La Grange Road for three years. .Whisper Me Home offers a blend of new and vintage goods and Friday morning, she organized several orders for free delivery and curbside pick-up."Of course we've got Mother's Day coming up so folks are thinking about that, just pick me ups for friends, loved ones," Morrow said. "I've had customers buy gifts for healthcare workers and those that are working on the front lines so it's been really, really great."Morrow is relieved that she will now be able to operate as the state eases restrictions on non-essential businesses. She also just received a small business grant which will help her keep her doors open."It feels like a huge relief coming," Morrow said. "It's definitely been challenging to be closed all of these weeks and we miss our customers."All along La Grange Road, signs are posted curbside telling customers where they can pull over for pick-ups. Businesses are kicking off a big promotion this week called "Retail to Go" with shoppers being able to take advantage of big discounts."In addition to really generous discounts, there's bonuses, there's gifts with purchases and they're getting creative," said Nancy Cummings of the La Grange Business Association. "One of our shoe stores peak running will do virtual shoe fittings."The new stay-at-home order with the curbside pick-up and delivery modifications takes effect Friday, a small relief for many businesses that have been on a financial rollercoaster for weeks."I think it gives retailers a reason to hope that things are improving that they need to adapt and to change for a little while longer and once we're in a recovery mode, it's gonna be a different way, a different model of doing business," Cummings said.