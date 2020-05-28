Reopening Illinois: Suburban restaurants, barbershops get ready to reopen during Phase 3 Friday while city businesses have to wait

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6215404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

EVANSTON (WLS) -- With Phase 3 of the Illinois reopening plan taking effect Friday, there's a lot of anticipation and some hesitation in Chicago's suburbs.Things have been very difficult here at Brothers K Coffee Shop in Evanston."We lost a lot of our staff when it first started," Elijah Knake of Brothers K Coffe Shop.The shop also had to drastically cut their hours, but that all changes Friday."I think it will be nice to sort of be able to have people around for a longer period of time," Knake said.They are gearing up for Phase Three of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening plan, by making the most of their outdoor space."We are going to put maybe three or four tables outside with about two seats at each one, spread apart," Knake said. "We're going to set up some table markers so that people can stay out there for about 30 minutes and when they bring them back we can go outside and disinfect them."Phase Three will allow customers to return for outdoor dining, with restrictions, including accommodating for social distancing.Retail, barber shops, hair salons, and more are also gearing up to open.The idea in Evanston is to get as creative as possible and make the most out of outdoor space, so local establishments can start generating revenue again."It's been devastating, so tomorrow is a big day," said Paul Zalmezak, Evanston economic development manager. "It's going to help a little bit, it's not going to solve any problems. We're talking about a handful of tables that you'll be able to have outdoors, but it's something."That's not the case in nearby Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says businesses cannot open until early June.But she is expanding options by creating what's being called a "shared streets program using several streets as pathways to give people more room to walk, jog and bike.One of the areas is on the North Side, on Glenwood from Carmen to Howard. The 3.2 mile stretch will soon be used by pedestrians, bikes, and in some cases maybe even outdoor dining to encourage social distancing and get the city open again.