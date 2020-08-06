Business

USPS mail delivery delays continue, Chicago alderman looks for solutions

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a block in the Beverly neighborhood, Rita Orosco watches out for her neighbors.

She's seen letter carriers working hard to deliver mail with increased demand during the pandemic.

But lately, she said, even with her letter carriers working diligently she and her neighbors have had trouble getting their US Mail.

RELATED: Chicago USPS mail delivery problems can cost money, time, even jobs, residents say

"Just the other day I got my mail and I had a bunch of mail which is rare, but we hadn't gotten it the day before. And it's just inconsistent," she said.

"This is clearly a problem throughout the Chicagoland area and a problem we need to have addressed," said Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward.

O'Shea was among local elected official who sent a letter the to US Post Master.

The Alderman shared the US Postal Service's response which indicated 97% satisfaction, before the pandemic, from Mount Greenwood customers.

O'Shea did his own survey of residents over the last few days, and said over 3,000 residents in Mount Greenwood and Beverly responded.

His survey found that over 50% were dissatisfied with their mail service during the pandemic.

"We want answers and we want corrective measures put in place," he said.

RELATED: USPS struggles to keep up mail deliveries in Chicago amid pandemic

"With this pandemic it doesn't seem like it's getting any better and we have to adjust and make it work," Orosco said.

The alderman is working with other aldermen and congressional leaders to have a hearing in Chicago about US Postal Service issues and discuss possible solution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagobeverlymt. greenwoodcoronavirus chicagocustomerpost officepostal servicemailmandelivery serviceconsumerusps
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Some bank robbers take advantage of COVID-19 mask rules
Shared streets program expands to Wells, Clark in River North
Classmates gather to remember boy presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor
Lane Tech HS will scrap Indian mascot, council votes
Chicago graphic designer creates Dr. Fauci trading cards
Show More
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Some IL unemployment benefits going into wrong accounts
'Back-to-school businesses' hit hard by Chicago-area remote learning shift
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News