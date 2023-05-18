Applications open for scholarships from Butterfly Dreamz

Butterfly Dreamz works to grow the next generation of leaders. The organization was started in honor of a woman killed in a shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Butterfly Dreamz works to grow the next generation of leaders. The organization was started in honor of a woman killed in a shooting.

"The work we do at Butterfly Dreamz started with one, honoring Kim's life, and it's the way we keep her legacy alive," said Joy Lindsay, Founder & CEO.

The organization recently hosted a community roundtable. Kayla Davis was one of the youth leaders for the event.

"You meet so many amazing people," said Davis. "The other girls you get to meet are all so smart and highly educated young women."

Right now applications are open for the organization's Write to Lead scholarships.

"It's our way to showcase the very powerful and very important voices of our young leaders," said Lindsay.

You can learn more about the scholarships here.