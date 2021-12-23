Take a behind the scenes look at how Byers' Choice carolers are made

Chalfont, Pa -- Byers' Choice Carolers were first created by Joyce Byers, who made them by hand, in her home in the 60s.Byers' Choice has since grown and the figurines are a popular fixture in home this time of year. Every caroler is handcrafted in Chalfont, Pa, in their visitors center. The public is invited to the center to not only shop and explore the various dolls, but to see them being made on the production floor.