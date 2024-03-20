Westchester bank robbery suspect arrested while waiting for PACE bus near crime scene

A suspect in a robbery at the Byline Bank in Westchester was arrested while waiting for a PACE bus near the crime scene.

A suspect in a robbery at the Byline Bank in Westchester was arrested while waiting for a PACE bus near the crime scene.

A suspect in a robbery at the Byline Bank in Westchester was arrested while waiting for a PACE bus near the crime scene.

A suspect in a robbery at the Byline Bank in Westchester was arrested while waiting for a PACE bus near the crime scene.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban bank robber was arrested while waiting for a PACE bus near the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Surveillance photos show a masked man robbing the Byline Bank in Westchester around 4:17 p.m. Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police said the teller handed over the money, which contained an electronic tracking device.

At about 4:40 p.m., police followed the tracking device to the suspect, who was waiting at a bus stop about 500 feet away from the bank, the complaint said.

Police said that the device was audibly beeping inside a backpack the suspect was holding. He was arrested at the bus stop with the money and the mask still around his neck.