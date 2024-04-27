Pro-Palestinian protests at UIUC day after police clashes with demonstrators

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protests are expected to continue Saturday at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

There's been at least one reported arrest following multiple confrontations between protesters and police on Friday.

Students and staff are being asked to avoid the demonstration area in front of the Illini Union until further notice.

University police officers attempting to escort staff to remove encampment structures were met with physical resistance on Friday afternoon. That's according to a letter from John Coleman, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost

"This included use of pieces of lumber as well as other physical tools and objects to push the officers back," said Coleman. "This situation has escalated beyond a peaceful expression of opinion."

Students who do not comply with orders to leave are being warned of arrests and the possibility of immediate interim suspension, Coleman said.

Coleman went on to say that the U of I community is not responsible for the progression of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We do not have the power to end this devastating war no matter how much we wish we could," he said.