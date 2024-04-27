Volunteers repair Englewood homes belonging to seniors, people with disabilities and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One strike at a time, dozens of homes in the city's Englewood community are getting some much-needed TLC.

"Our main goal is to make the home warm, safe, dry and healthy for the homeowner and families that live there," said Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago CEO Wanda Ramirez.

Saturday marked National Rebuilding Day. More than 1,500 volunteers came together to make critical repairs to aging homes belonging to seniors, people with disabilities and those in low-income communities, all free of charge.

It's hosted by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago and involves help from labor unions service organizations and more.

"It means a lot, because I can't afford the things they are doing. I can't afford it," said homeowner Cynthia Myers.

Myers said her Englewood home of 21 years was in dire need of repairs.

Crews are working to build her new back steps repainting fencing and repainting parts of the home.

"I'm very proud and appreciative and thankful," Myers said. "I love it and I appreciate it, and it's just wonderful to see so many come out and help out."

Just a few block away, Bertha Gee's home was being repaired.

Volunteers could be seen beautifying her garden and painting the bathroom. The communal act of kindness was hard for Gee to put into words.

"It feels good, really good," Gee said.

Asiaha Butler is the cofounder of Residents Association of Greater Englewood.

"We hear every single day about the challenges of repairs and things people need to stay in their home," Butler said.

She said a service project like this will bring new life to the Englewood community.

"It's one day, but it's so significant," Butler said.