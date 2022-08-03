Comic books on display and up for auction at C2E2 at McCormick Place

Vincent Zurzolo is the co-owner of one of the world's largest vintage comic book dealerships, Metropolis Collectibles, as well as an online auction house, ComicConnect.com.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- C2E2 is heading to McCormick Place this weekend. That's the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.. a big celebration of pop culture.

Vincent Zurzolo is the co-owner of one of the world's largest vintage comic book dealerships, Metropolis Collectibles, as well as an online auction house, ComicConnect.com.

He'll be in Chicago for C2E2.

Zurzolo has loved comics since he was a kid. He got his start as a dealer selling to stockbrokers in New York City.

"I had such a blast there," said Zurzolo. "I would sell comic books every day."

"This is Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics 27," said Zurzolo. "It will be on display at C2E2."

After the expo, the comic book is going up for auction.

C2E2 runs Friday-Sunday.