FIRST LOOK: New 'Female Force: Jennifer Coolidge' comic coming soon

Jennifer Coolidge is the next star featured in TidalWave Comics' 'Female Force' series.

'Female Force: Jennifer Coolidge' will be available November 8

On The Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES -- In their latest installment of the series, TidalWave Comics introduces Jennifer Coolidge to their "Female Force" series in "Female Force: Jennifer Coolidge," available digitally or in print November 8.

The 22-page comic is written by Darren G. Davis and illustrated by Ramon Salas. An exclusive hardcover design illustrated by Pablo Martinena is also available.

First look at pages in "Female Force: Jennifer Coolidge" TidalWave Productions

The comic recalls Coolidge's remarkable career in the entertainment industry as a talented actress, who uses her star power to advocate for animal rights and stand as an ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jennifer Coolidge is someone "whose ability to bring laughter to people is matched only by her capacity to inspire kindness," said Lisa Lange, PETA's Senior Vice President.

The "Female Force" series highlights the most influential female figures of our time, including entertainers, journalists and activists, with Coolidge joining the likes of Madonna, Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey and more.

