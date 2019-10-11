Cal Fire Map

Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
