BREAKING NEWS
LIVE RADAR: Track cold temps moving into our area this weekend
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Cal Fire Map
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
Show More
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
More TOP STORIES News