I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

We have sent patrol and SWAT resources to assist with the incident in Thousand Oaks. We will continue to monitor and provide whatever resources are requested. Please keep the victims in your thoughts & prayers. — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPD1903) November 8, 2018

Statement from @pepperdine regarding reported mass shooting at #Borderline in #ThousandOaks. Confirms several #Pepperdine students were there tonight along with students from colleges and community colleges all over the area. Pepp‘s my alma mater. Just awful. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ilcQx7WHu1 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) November 8, 2018

An Emergency Information Hotline to assist locating people that may have been involved in the #BorderLineShooting incident has been established by @Venturaoes: at 805-465-6650 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018

A mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks, California, nightclub left 13 people dead, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant and the gunman, authorities said Thursday morning.Venutra County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow, as well as Sheriff Geoff Dean, said the suspect was dead inside the venue. They did not want to count him among the 12 victims.Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to sheriff's officials. They added that they believe Long committed suicide before officials arrived at the scene.His gun, a .45 caliber Glock 21, was purchased legally, authorities said. The suspect also had an extended clip, which is illegal in California. The Associated Press reports that he also deployed a smoke device.A total of 25 other people were injured, 23 of which self-transported themselves to hospitals, and two who were taken by ambulance, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Details on their injuries were not released.The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive. Ventura County sheriff's officials said there were reports of shots fired at the club.Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out. In an interview, Buschow came close to tears and said he knows the sergeant killed."It's been a rough night for all of us," he said.During a press briefing, Dean identified the sergeant as Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department who considered retiring within the next year. At points he choked up, but said that Helus died a hero."Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people," he said.Dean also said in his 41 years in law enforcement, he'd never experienced a mass shooting."I never thought I would see the things around the country that would happen, but I've learned it doesn't matter what community you're in, it doesn't matter how safe your community is, it can happen anywhere," he said.Helus will be transported at 10 a.m. via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to westbound Janss Road. From there, the motorcade will travel southbound on Lynn Road to the northbound 101 Freeway and eventually arrive at the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office in the city of Ventura.President Donald Trump tweeted that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting." He praised law enforcement, saying "Great bravery shown by police" and said "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims."Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw a security guard get shot."I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up - the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot."He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door," he said.Hedge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.He said the gunman had a beard, wore a hat, had a black jacket and may have had glasses."I thought it was a joke when the shots started firing. I know people there. I hope everybody's OK. I don't know how I didn't get shot," the man said.Tim, Hedge's stepfather, who was in tears, said he was next to the entrance about to leave after playing pool when smoke came into the room."He fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl."Then he started moving to the right. He wasn't looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting," he said.Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Simi Valley and Oxnard police, arrived to help sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers.FBI agents were also headed to the scene.The country bar is located near the 101 Freeway off Moorpark Road.The website for Borderline showed that Wednesday nights are College Country Nights that last from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Colleges near the club are California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands, as well as Moorpark, Ventura and Oxnard College.Students from Pepperdine University in Malibu also often attend College Country Nights, and there may have been some at the bar Wednesday night. It was unclear how many, according to the university.California Lutheran University sent an alert to students that all classes are canceled for the day.An emergency hotline was established so that people could locate anyone who was at the bar.A family unification center was set up at 1375 E. Janss Road, where several devastated families waited to hear news about their loved ones.An emergency hotline has been established at (805) 465-6650.