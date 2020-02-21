Calumet City police investigating possible shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Calumet City are investigating a possible shooting Friday morning.Officers blocked off Sibley Boulevard between Madison and Clyde avenues for hours as police conducted an investigation.The investigation centered around a van that had crashed into a shopping mall sign. Police have not confirmed the number of victims involved.Meanwhile, community activist Andrew Holmes is urging anyone with information about what happened to come forward."If anybody was in this area at the time and heard shots or seen someone fleeing in a vehicle or someone fleeing on foot. That information is much needed to the Calumet City Police Department as gun violence continues, not only in the suburbs but in the city, we need help. We need your information."Investigators are looking to locate any security cameras in the area in hopes that will generate any leads.