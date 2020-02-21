Calumet City police investigating possible shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Calumet City are investigating a possible shooting Friday morning.

Officers blocked off Sibley Boulevard between Madison and Clyde avenues for hours as police conducted an investigation.

The investigation centered around a van that had crashed into a shopping mall sign. Police have not confirmed the number of victims involved.

Meanwhile, community activist Andrew Holmes is urging anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

"If anybody was in this area at the time and heard shots or seen someone fleeing in a vehicle or someone fleeing on foot. That information is much needed to the Calumet City Police Department as gun violence continues, not only in the suburbs but in the city, we need help. We need your information."

Investigators are looking to locate any security cameras in the area in hopes that will generate any leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet city
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News