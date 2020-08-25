Calumet City police officer under investigation after sexual assault accusation

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Calumet City police officer is under investigation after a woman accused him of sexual assault during a traffic stop Saturday.Latoya Thompson said that Calumet City officer ordered her out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday. She says the officer made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately."I was extremely scared and nervous and like I said, I just wanted to get away from the situation," Thompson said. "I just wanted to make it home...It needs to come out. He is abusing his power."Her attorney said the officer left after getting a call from dispatch.Calumet City police said the accused officer "was immediately removed from assignment without pay, pending termination proceedings" and a "criminal investigation into the allegations is being conducted by an outside agency."Full statement from Calumet City police: