5-year-old boy fatally shot inside Calumet City home, officials say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot in a south suburban home Thursday night, city officials said.

Calumet City police and fire officials responded to a home in the 200-block of Paxton Avenue about 9 p.m. for a report of a child who had been shot, officials said.

When police arrived, they found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures, officials said.

The child was taken to Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak lawn, where he died just before 10:15 p.m., according to officials.

Preliminary investigation shows a gun went off in the home, but it was not immediately clear how the child was wounded, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Kentrell Pouncey, who lived on the block where the incident took place.

Calumet City detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child," Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said in a statement. "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal."

Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh and mayoral spokesman Sean Howard are expected to give an update in a press conference later Friday morning.