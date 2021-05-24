water rescue

Father dies, teenage son rescued after car goes over Torrence Avenue Bridge into Calumet River

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father dies, son hospitalized after car plunges off bridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father died and his 16-year-old son was injured after their car drove off a bridge into the Calumet River in South Deering Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers that at about 6:49 p.m. a man drove his white sedan through a retention net near 124th Street and South Torrence Avenue and plunged into the Calumet River as the bridge was going up.

A 16-year-old boy was rescued by a passing boat, and police took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jaime Navarro.

Monday morning, firefighters came to review the scene near the river as Area Two detectives investigate why the car lost control and how it got through the barrier net. Crews will have to get the car out of the water to see if the vehicle had any mechanical issues.

Meanwhile, ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Department of Transportation for more information on the mechanics of the bridge and barrier to see if everything was functioning properly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth deeringtraffic fatalitiescar accidentwater rescue
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Evanston beach ID'd
Body of missing Evanston swimmer recovered from Lake Michigan: FD
Ind. family who lost 5 relatives in NC tubing accident files lawsuit
Woman rescued after driving into Lake Michigan on North Side
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News