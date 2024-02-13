Turning tragedy into triumph: Cam Ayala found a new purpose for life

Cam Ayala's journey has been long and grueling at times, but the former collegiate athlete is refusing the loss of his leg define him.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Cam Ayala's lifelong battle has turned into his new passion.

Cam was diagnosed at age 11 with Lymphedema, a disease that causes swelling and infection in the extremities.

He was featured on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before losing his right leg to the disease in 2022. The former college basketball player refused to let the amputation define him. He took up wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and running.

He is now an advocate for others with limb loss, "Lots of people who have gone through Lymphedema and limb loss have helped me. I feel a obligation and an honor to pass the torch and pay it forward."

Cam recently joined 15 other amputees to climb 19,000 feet up Mt. Cayambe in Ecuador. He helped raise money and awareness for prosthetic need in Central and South America while also showing it can be done.

"I headed down to Ecuador with the Range of Motion Project to prove you can do something hard like climb a mountain if you have access to quality prosthetics and prosthetic care," Cam said.

Cam also shares support for amputees in the podcast "Above & Below" with co-host James Dixon.