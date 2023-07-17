Naperville couple starts Camden's Comfort Project to make blankets for neonatal units at hospitals

NAPERVILLE, ill. (WLS) -- Something as simple as a blanket is helping local families get through some of their toughest times.

After losing their infant son, a Naperville couple started Camden's Comfort Project.

Volunteers work to make baby blankets, that are then donated to neonatal and pediatric intensive care units at hospitals, all across the state.

Lauren Humes, the president and co-founder of Camden's Comfort, talked about the inspiration, where they donate the blankets, how many blankets they have made since 2014 and how people can help.

For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit camdenscomfort.org or can find us on social media @camdenscomfort