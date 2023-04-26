A Kane County man is in a battle with the village of Campton Hills over alleged zoning violations.

2013 Great Chicago Light Fight winner threatened with millions in fines from Campton Hills

Homeowner Brian Larsen is now being threatened with fines for the violations, which could total more than $22 million.

Larsen won ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight in 2013.

The village insists the possible fines have nothing to do with Larsen's actual Christmas light show, but told the Shaw Local News Network there are 10 violations at Larsen's home and adjacent landscaping company.

The violations include running an unauthorized business.

The village said this is about paying legal fees and discouraging other violations.

Last year, Larsen moved the show from his home to Goebbert's Farm in Pingree Grove.