$45M settlement for teen injured in West Town crash approved at Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago convened on Wednesday to discuss a long agenda, but three are of major importance.

$45 million settlement

The city will approved to pay out one of the largest legal settlements in Chicago's recent history.

It involves the case of 15-year-old Nathen Jones, who suffered catastrophic injuries in a car crash after a police chase.

In April 2021, Chicago Police tried to pull the driver over, Jones was in the back seat.

The officers were in an unmarked car and turned their lights when the chase began.

The family claims the crash was caused by an unauthorized illegal police pursuit.

Jones can no longer walk, and needs round-the-clock medical care.

The $45 million agreement includes $20 million paid for by the city, and another $25 million paid by the city's insurance company.

Wrigley Field rooftops

A proposal which would pave the way for selling hard liquor at rooftop clubs surrounding Wrigley Field is also on the agenda.

Rooftop patrons can only buy beer and wine, this ordinance would also allow for those rooftops to open not just during games but when there is a concert, college football game, or special event.

CPD, firefighters retirement age

City Council will also vote to modify the mandatory retirement age for police officers and firefighters from 63 to 65 years old.

