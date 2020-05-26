'White Pride' spray painted at Naperville's Cantore Park; police investigating

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police are investigating the defacement of property at a local park.A resident posted a photo on social media after he said he saw "White Pride" graffiti spray painted at Cantore Park.Naperville Park District officials said they have since erased the graffiti and that it is now a police matter."Spray painting phrases like 'White Pride,' gang symbols, and other inappropriate phrases is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," according to a statement from Naperville police. "Cases like these are often solved when the community and the police work together to identify those responsible.""I am confident with this cooperation we will identify the person(s) who committed this crime and hold them accountable," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said.