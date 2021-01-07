Washington DC news: 2 from Illinois among those arrested, charged in protests, riots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9438373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois politicians have condemned President Donald Trump after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Two people from Illinois are known to have been arrested and charged in Wednesday's riots and protests in Washington, D.C.Bradley Ruskelas of north suburban Inverness and David Fitzgerald, 48, were both charged with unlawful entry, arrest records show. It was not immediately clear where Fitzgerald was from in Illinois.On Thursday morning, the DC Metropolitan Police Department announced 80 people have been arrested since the unrest began, including five people with illegal guns, two others for illegally possessing other illegal weapons, 36 for curfew violations and 25 for curfew violations and unlawful presence on Capitol Grounds.Only one of those arrested in connection to the unrest was from DC, MPD Chief Robert J. Contee said.Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Trump in the White House.