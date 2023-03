Police say the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and then crashed into the store.

Driver crashes into Bronzeville consignment shop after swearing to miss another vehicle, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A consignment shop in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood is picking up the pieces after a driver crashed into the store early Sunday morning.

Police say a driver was heading east on 47th Street around 5:30 a.m., when they swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and then crashed into the store.

No one was hurt.