Caught on camera: Garfield Ridge head-on crash crash leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly head-on crash was caught on camera late Wednesday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side.

An innocent woman died and at least four others were been injured after the driver of a Chevy Impala was seen speeding past traffic along the median of Cicero Avenue.

That vehicle hit a Cadillac Escalade near 50th Street, causing a third vehicle to then collide with the Escalade in an apparent chain-reaction.

The woman who died was in the Escalade. One of the injured victims is in critical condition, and two others were seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgecar accidentwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking caught on camera as police search for suspects in string of armed robberies
$731 million Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
CTU to vote on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Show More
DuPage County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site closing
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
More TOP STORIES News