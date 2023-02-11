2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP

Two people are in custody after an Illinois State Police chase and crash on I-57 near 127th Street in Calumet Park, ISP said.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are in custody Saturday morning following a pursuit and crash on southbound Interstate 57.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park near West Pullman.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say

The people inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what prompted ISP to initiate their pursuit of that vehicle.