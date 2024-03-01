Car crashes into West Pullman Chinese restaurant; no injuries reported, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a Chinese restaurant in West Pullman Friday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene of the crash. A black sedan was stuck under a pile of debris halfway into the front of South China Kitchen in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street.

Chicago fire officials said as of 4:40 p.m. no injuries had been reported and no one had been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Chicago police were at the scene, but have not yet commented on the incident. It was not immediately known what caused the car to go into the restaurant. Police have not said whether any charges or citations were pending.

It was also not immediately known how many people were in the car, or if any customers had been in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.