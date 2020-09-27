Stolen car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store, no injuries

Police give update after car crashes into Michigan Ave. store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stolen car drove crashed into a jewelry store on Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon.The car smashed through the front of the building, shattering glass and damaging some displays in the front of the store.The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.Police said they observed a vehicle driving irractically, making multiple traffic violations as it was going through lanes of traffic. As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off southbound on Michigan Ave., police said.Police said they then made a safety decision to not chase the vehicle.A few minutes later the car ran into the store as the driver apparently tried to avoid another car, police said.The vehicle's driver, a 22-year-old man, refused medical attention, and no other injuries were reported, according to fire officials.Police say the car was reported stolen out of Des Plaines Sunday morning.Fire officials said they could not find structural damage to the building, but that the Department of Buildings has been called to the scene to investigate.Officials said the store was closed at the time.Three people have been taken into custody without incident and charges are pending, police said.Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive were temporarily blocked off for the investigation, but has since been reopened, according to officials.